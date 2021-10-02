China pledges support for students hurt in Sheffield attacks

The state-owned China Global Television Network, was today reporting the attacks in the city, saying the Chinese embassy in Britain had sent its sympathies and support to a those who were hurt in the incidents.

Li Fanghui, wife of the Chinese consul in Manchester, visited Sheffield to speak to those affected. She promised support to all Chinese students and was quoted as saying: “China is concerned about the safety of its students who study abroad.”

CGTN reported that Zuo Zongyou, chairman of Sheffield Chinese Students and Scholars Association, said: “I want to thank the universities for their attention and active handling of this matter. The police solved the case within a short period of time.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People wave a huge Chinese national flag during a ceremony to mark China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Ms Shan He, aged 33, of Edward Street, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count on possession of an offensive weapon.