China pledges support for students hurt in Sheffield attacks

Chinese Government officials have promised support to students from the country who were attacked in Sheffield.

The state-owned China Global Television Network, was today reporting the attacks in the city, saying the Chinese embassy in Britain had sent its sympathies and support to a those who were hurt in the incidents.

Li Fanghui, wife of the Chinese consul in Manchester, visited Sheffield to speak to those affected. She promised support to all Chinese students and was quoted as saying: “China is concerned about the safety of its students who study abroad.”

CGTN reported that Zuo Zongyou, chairman of Sheffield Chinese Students and Scholars Association, said: “I want to thank the universities for their attention and active handling of this matter. The police solved the case within a short period of time.”

People wave a huge Chinese national flag during a ceremony to mark China's 72nd National Day in Hong Kong Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Ms Shan He, aged 33, of Edward Street, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count on possession of an offensive weapon.

