Sheffield man working at children's home downloaded indecent images of kids while on duty

Brothers Akaash and Nadeem Hussain were arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA), as part of an operation aimed at catching users of the platform that has led to 450 arrests across the UK.

A NCA spokesperson said the material was some of the most ‘horrific and devastating’ investigators had seen.

It included a particularly disturbing and sadistic video series, which showed the torture, rape and sexual abuse of three kidnapped young girls, one of whom was an 18 month old toddler.

Authorities in New Zealand, where the platform was hosted, launched an investigation in October 2019 and identified tens of thousands of global users.Information relating to accounts believed to have been created in the UK was passed to the NCA, who launched a high priority operation to analyse the data, before initiating its own investigations, as well as disseminating packages to law enforcement partners across the country.

Akaash and Nadeem Mahmood were arrested by the NCA in Sheffield in May 2020, after the pair were found to have signed up to the platform, the name of which has not been released.

At the time of his arrest, Akaash was employed as a night support worker in a children’s home.

“Investigators recovered over 200 indecent images of children on Akaash’s phone and were able to evidence that he had viewed and downloaded the majority of them while he was on duty at the children’s home,” said the NCA spokesperson.

Nadeem was also found to have downloaded 400 indecent images of children, on both his laptop and his phone.

Akaash was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, one count of making indecent images of children, while Nadeem was charged with, and pleaded guilty to three counts of the same offence.

Akaash was sentenced to a two-year community order and was also placed on the sex offenders’ register; made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and was banned from working with children, all for a period of five years.