Just before 2pm on Sunday, February 27, a man and woman were walking in the park off Ecclesall Road when they were approached by two men from behind.

One of the offenders attempted to grab a camera the man was holding and threatened both victims with a machete.

A man and woman were threatened with a machete in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield

The victims fought back and the suspects eventually fled.

One of the victims suffered a hand injury during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Penn, from South Yorkshire Police’s robbery team, said: “We know incidents like this are worrying for the local community living nearby and people visiting the park.

“An investigation has been launched and we are doing all we can to identify the suspects. In the meantime, there are additional patrols in place to provide reassurance to the local community.

“It was a nice, sunny day on Sunday and we know many people were out enjoying the park. I am keen to hear from anybody who was in the park around the time of the incident, or anybody who may have seen the two suspects before the incident.”

One of the suspects was around 5ft 8ins tall and slim. He was wearing a dark hoodie and full face covering, and spoke with a local accent.

The second suspect is described as having olive skin and also spoke with a local accent. They were both described as being in their late teens to early 20s.