Child, 7, hit in face with flare at Barnsley v Hull game at Oakwell Stadium

A police probe is under way to find a football fan who injured a child with a flare at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 8th November 2021, 6:26 am

The flare was thrown by a Hull City fan shortly before half time when Barnsley hosted the Tigers on Saturday.

It hit a child in the face and the youngster was taken to hospital but escaped with minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are in the process of reviewing CCTV but are asking for anyone who knows who’s responsible to contact us or the club.”