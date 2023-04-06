Chesterfield Road Sheffield: Police called after naked man seen walking along busy street in Meerbrook
Police were called after stunned passersby spotted a man walking naked naked down one of Sheffield’s busiest streets.
By Robert Cumber
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST
The man was seen walking along Chesterfield Road, in Meersbrook, in the nude on Saturday, March 18, at around 8am. It’s understood he was spotted near the junction with Meersbrook Park Road that morning.
South Yorkshire Police said that a man in his 50s had been located by officers and returned to his property. A spokesperson for the force added that enquiries were ongoing.