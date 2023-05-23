A Chesterfield landlord who let out properties infested with rats and ridden with damp and mould has been jailed for 10 months.

Martin Ambler, 58, who owns properties on the West Lea estate in Chesterfield, as well as in Derbyshire and Bolsover, was prosecuted by North East Derbyshire District Council after inspectors found a home he rented to a family was filled with ‘category one’ hazards – the highest rating for the the most serious risks to health.

Evidence of neglect and serious hazards throughout the ‘home’ included holes in walls, gaps in decaying windows, doors which could not close, external doors which leaked and allowed wind through, along with serious damp and mould problems.

Another home was found to have metal shutters attached to windows meaning tenants had no access to natural light for several weeks, while a third property of Ambler’s had become a dumping ground for huge amounts of fly-tipping which he failed to clear up.

Martin Rambler, who rented out homes in Derbyshire and Bolsover, has been jailed for 10 months for letting homes dangerously unsafe and hazardous homes.

In his sentencing remarks at Derby Crown Court on May 19, Judge Bennett stated: “I consider that the only appropriate punishment for these breaches is an immediate [prison] term.

“There has been a history of poor compliance with court orders. The offences themselves were a breach of an order.

“I did not consider there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in the light of [Ambler’s] response which showed an unwillingness to take the opportunity to change his ways.”

Ambler had previously pleaded guilty in August 2022 to four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order charges relating to storing or disposing of waste on open land; renting out a property which was subject to a Category 1 Hazard as defined by the Housing Act 2004, and failing to monitor and maintain land under his control.

Martin Rambler's rented homes were deemed "rat infested" by inspectors from North East Derbyshire District Council.

It comes after housing safety in England was highlighted by the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, in Rochdale, who died from respiratory failure caused by chronic mould and damp that was not addressed by the landlord.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up and Housing Michael Gove has since issued a direction, instructing all local housing authorities whilst carrying out their duty to review housing conditions in their area, to have particular regard to damp and mould hazards.

Ken Eastwood, assistant director of the council’s joint environmental health service leading the case, said: “This Landlord grossly evaded his responsibilities and let sub-standard property to vulnerable tenants without any consideration for their health or wellbeing. The disrepair, damp, mould and rodent infestations presented significant risks to the health and safety of his tenants.

“In light of recent tragic events in Rochdale, our council and environmental health services has an absolutely zero tolerance policy on landlords who do not keep their properties up to standards for their tenants. We care passionately about our residents and our teams of highly trained staff can, and will act swiftly to ensure properties are safe for families in our district.

This property rented out by Martin Rambler was deemed a "dumping ground" where flytipping was left to pile and never dealt with.