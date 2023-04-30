British Transport Police said officers were called to Chapeltown on Friday evening, April 28, after the e-scooter was tossed onto the line and hit by a passing Northern train. Police added that they were investigating a ‘number’ of incidents involving anti-social behaviour in the area and would be increasing patrols. The train service is not believed to have been affected by the incident on Friday.
In a separate incident yesterday evening, Saturday, April 29, British Transport Police said a man had been arrested at Sheffield station on suspicion of drug driving offences, and when officers conducted a search drugs were found. British Transport Police said: “We police all areas of railway including roads & carparks, we will take robust action against those endangering others.”
To report crime on the railway, you can download the RailwayGuardian app or text British Transport Police on 61016.