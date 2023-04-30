News you can trust since 1887
Chapeltown: Police step up patrols in Sheffield after train hits e-scooter thrown onto railway tracks

A train hit an electric scooter which was thrown onto the tracks in Sheffield, police have revealed.

By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Apr 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 14:07 BST

British Transport Police said officers were called to Chapeltown on Friday evening, April 28, after the e-scooter was tossed onto the line and hit by a passing Northern train. Police added that they were investigating a ‘number’ of incidents involving anti-social behaviour in the area and would be increasing patrols. The train service is not believed to have been affected by the incident on Friday.

In a separate incident yesterday evening, Saturday, April 29, British Transport Police said a man had been arrested at Sheffield station on suspicion of drug driving offences, and when officers conducted a search drugs were found. British Transport Police said: “We police all areas of railway including roads & carparks, we will take robust action against those endangering others.”

To report crime on the railway, you can download the RailwayGuardian app or text British Transport Police on 61016.

An e-scooter which was thrown onto the railway tracks in Chapeltown, Sheffield, was hit by a passing train on Friday, April 28. British Transport Police said there had been numerous instances of anti-social behaviour in the area and they were stepping up patrols there as a result. Photo: British Transport PoliceAn e-scooter which was thrown onto the railway tracks in Chapeltown, Sheffield, was hit by a passing train on Friday, April 28. British Transport Police said there had been numerous instances of anti-social behaviour in the area and they were stepping up patrols there as a result. Photo: British Transport Police
