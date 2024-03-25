Cellmate cleared of wrongdoing over death of notorious paedophile 'Georgie The Clown' in HMP Doncaster
An investigation has found the cellmate of Chesterfield paedophile George Holden - a children’s entertainer called Georgie The Clown - played no part in his death, despite a "scuffle" in the lead-up to a fall.
Holden, aged 89, died on November 7, 2022, while a prisoner at HMP Doncaster, having previously been imprisoned for 14 years.
When he was jailed in 2021, Derby Crown Court heard he had sexually abused a number of boys during the 1970s.
A report into his death by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman states he was admitted to hospital on November 1, 2022, following two falls, one of which was during an "altercation" with his cellmate.
Medical notes from a prison nurse read that Holden had later fallen off the cell toilet, was diagnosed with a potential hip fracture, and transported to hospital.
After Holden informed a custody manager about the argument, his cellmate admitted he had pushed him, but only after Holden "came" at him with "clenched fists".
The cellmate claimed Holden got up, "went to the toilet and fell and didn’t get back up again".
A post-mortem report concluded that Holden died of pneumonia caused by a fractured neck of the femur.
An inquest into his death heard that there was no suggestion of any third party involvement in the fall (from the toilet), and no further action was taken.
In November 2021, Derby Crown Court heard Holden sexually abused boys in his home, at a leisure centre, and at a caravan park in the 1970s.
The court heard the pensioner "groomed" and "charmed" the parents of two young boys who he abused in his home, gaining their trust using his "celebrity" status as a children’s entertainer called Georgie The Clown.
Holden threatened one of the boys that if he told anyone he would "hurt his parents", the court heard.
Holden, of Ashgate Road, Chesterfield, admitted 17 offences – including 12 counts of indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency with a child.