A Rotherham paedophile lured a teenager out of her home in the middle of the night so he could abuse her in his car after grooming her for a year.

Jonathan Ward, 22, from Rotherham, abused a child in his car and would alter deny any wrongdoing until day two of his trial.

An investigation by South Yorkshire Police showed how on April 7, 2023, Ward convinced his vulnerable victim to leave her home in the middle of the night. He then lured her into the back of his Jaguar car.

After grooming his victim for over a year, he took his opportunity to exploit the girl, police explained.

However, the victim bravely confided in a family member and a police investigation began. DNA recovered from the victim’s clothes was matched to Ward.

On February 6, Ward, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge and placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. He was also given a restraining order against the victim for 10 years.