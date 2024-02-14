Rotherham paedophile, 22, lured child out of home for sex in middle of night after grooming her for a year
A Rotherham paedophile lured a teenager out of her home in the middle of the night so he could abuse her in his car after grooming her for a year.
Jonathan Ward, 22, of no fixed abode, denied any wrongdoing until the second day of his trial, where he admitted he was guilty of sexual activity with a child under 16.
An investigation by South Yorkshire Police showed how on April 7, 2023, Ward convinced his vulnerable victim to leave her home in the middle of the night. He then lured her into the back of his Jaguar car.
After grooming his victim for over a year, he took his opportunity to exploit the girl, police explained.
However, the victim bravely confided in a family member and a police investigation began. DNA recovered from the victim’s clothes was matched to Ward.
On February 6, Ward, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge and placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. He was also given a restraining order against the victim for 10 years.
Victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life.