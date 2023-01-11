Residents reported a stream of police cars heading into Stocksbridge early yesterday morning, with a police presence around the village for most of the day.
Today police confirmed they had made an arrest and that a man was today still in hospital after being attacked on Cedar Road. He is in a serious condition.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that officers were called to reports of an assault taking place outside a property on Cedar Road in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, at about 7.55am yesterday (Tuesday, January 10).
They added officers attended the incident and found a man with serious injuries including cuts to his head and a dislocated shoulder. He was transferred to hospital where he remains today.
They added that a 29-year-old from Sheffield has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Iain Martin, a senior officer involved in the investigation, said: “We are not currently looking for any other people in relation to this incident, and we are happy there is no wider risk to the general public at this time.
“We would like to thank all the witnesses who have so far come forward to help with our enquiries.”
Stagecoach buses diverted their 57a/57 services along Manchester Road between Stocksbridge library and Unsliven bridge/leisure centre due to what was at that point described as ‘police incident’, yesterday morning, returned them to their normal route later in the day.