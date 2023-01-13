A man accused of attempted murder after an incident in Stocksbridge on Tuesday has been told he faces trial at Sheffield Crown Court next month.

Sheffield magistrates told Bradley Spencer, of Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge, aged 29, he was charged with attempting to murder Jamie Rodgerson on January 1, 2023, contrary to the Criminal Attempts Act 1981.

Appearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for his first court appearance since he was charged, his case was transferred to Sheffield Crown Court, where he is due to appear on February 9. He was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing.

It follows an incident on Cedar Road, in Stockbridge on Tuesday, where police were called out early in the morning.

A man accused of attempted murder after an incident in Stocksbridge on Tuesday has been told he faces trial at Sheffield Crown Court next month. PIctured is Sheffied Magistrates Court, where Bradley Spencer made an appearance this week. Picture: Google

