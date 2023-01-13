Sheffield magistrates told Bradley Spencer, of Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge, aged 29, he was charged with attempting to murder Jamie Rodgerson on January 1, 2023, contrary to the Criminal Attempts Act 1981.
Appearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for his first court appearance since he was charged, his case was transferred to Sheffield Crown Court, where he is due to appear on February 9. He was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing.
It follows an incident on Cedar Road, in Stockbridge on Tuesday, where police were called out early in the morning.
Buses were diverted for most of the morning after South Yorkshire Police sealed the road off.