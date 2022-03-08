CCTV released after parcels were stolen from a Sheffield apartment block
Police investigating the theft of several parcels from a city centre apartment block have released a CCTV still of a man they believe could hold vital information.
On Tuesday, March 1, at around 11.15am, it is reported that a man entered Sellers Wheel Apartments on Arundel Lane and stole a number of parcels from the communal post area.
The man is also believed to have searched the apartment building.
The suspect is described as being white, of slim build and in his 30s.
Officers believe the individual pictured may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
Please contact 101 quoting crime reference number 14/45000/22.
Alternatively, you can contact South Yorkshire Police via the online portal or by emailing [email protected].
You can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org.