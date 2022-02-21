CCTV released after nappies and food were stolen from a Sheffield nursery
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a burglary in Sheffield.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:04 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:05 pm
It is reported that between 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 15, and 7.30am on Wednesday, February 16, a man entered Just for Kidz nursery on Pitsmoor Road and stole a quantity of nappies and food.
Police would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may hold information that could help them in their investigation.
If you can help call 101 quoting incident 174.