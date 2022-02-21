It is reported that between 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 15, and 7.30am on Wednesday, February 16, a man entered Just for Kidz nursery on Pitsmoor Road and stole a quantity of nappies and food.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may hold information that could help them in their investigation.

Police would like to speak to this man