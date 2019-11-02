Man accused of hammer attack on Sheffield police officer remanded into custody
A man accused of attacking a police officer with a hammer during an incident at a Sheffield property, has been remanded into custody.
Dressed in a grey t-shirt and blue jeans, 34-year-old Ben Stanton, of Longley Hall Road, Longley was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning accused of attempting to cause wounding with intent.
Stanton is alleged to have attacked a police officer with a hammer during an altercation at a property in Longley Hall Road, Longley yesterday morning.
In a statement, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said the officer involved in the incident suffered ‘minor injuries’.
Stanton’s application for bail was refused by magistrates, who remanded him into custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on November 28.
The SYP spokesman added: “At around 11.10am, officers were carrying out an arrest warrant at a property on Longley Hall Road.
“Whilst at the address, an officer was reportedly assaulted by a man with a hammer.
“The officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries and has since been discharged. He is now recovering at home with his family.