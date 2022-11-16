They have been spotted on CCTV cameras – and South Yorkshire Police want to speak to them.

Over the last month, police have issued a number of CCTV pictures as part of their investigations into reports of crimes around the city. Those pictured are not necessarily suspects. However, officers wanted to speak to all of them in the hope they could provide information which may help their investigations.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the people who were caught on these CCTV pictures in Sheffield, which all currently appear as appeals on the force’s social media pages.

They have appealed to the public to help them get in touch with each of those whose faces are shown in the photos, which they have released since the start of October

Everyone featured in this gallery is being sought in connection with a criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. You can also contact South Yorkshire Police via the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

Carlo Giannini murder investigation Officers investigating the murder of Carlo Giannini in a Sheffield park six months ago have launched a fresh appeal to find individuals who may have seen something which could help find his killer, releasing these pictures this week. Mr Giannini was found dead in Manor Fields Park at 5am on Thursday 12 May. A post-mortem later concluded that he died of a stab wound. New CCTV evidence has led officers to believe he entered the park at 01.18am that morning, but his movements up until his death are unknown. Pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K04-PO2 Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Bus incident On Sunday 18 September between 4.50pm and 5.10pm, a man reported being sexually assaulted on a bus. Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Quote incident number 890 of 20 September 2022.

Assault Detectives in Sheffield have released CCTV images of four people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault. It was reported that on Sunday 21 August at around 3.30am, a 22-year-old man was walking along Matilda Street with friends, when a group of people started shouting at them. It is alleged he was assaulted. Detectives are keen to identify the people in the pictures as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Quote investigation number 14/159791/22 when you get in touch.

Matilda Street Detectives in Sheffield have released CCTV images of another two people they would like to speak to in connection with an assault. It was reported that on Sunday 21 August at around 3.30am, a 22-year-old man was walking along Matilda Street with friends, when a group of people started shouting at them. It is alleged he was assaulted. Detectives are keen to identify the people in the pictures as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Quote investigation number 14/159791/22 when you get in touch.