4 . Appeal after burglary in Sheffield

Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary. Appealing for the public's help in a release announced on July 12, 2023, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that on May 13, 2023 at around 6:30pm, two men broke into a property in the Tinsley area of the city, later fleeing the scene after being disturbed by the occupant. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. "Do you recognise him?" Anyone who can help is asked to police pass information to police via their new online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 921 of May 13, 2023 when you get in touch. You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org