Officers investigating a robbery at a Sheffield restaurant have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident. Launching a public appeal on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that at around 5.12am on 8 July, a man forced entry into a restaurant on Abbeydale Road through the back door and began to take alcohol from the cellar. On being confronted by the owner, the man is then said to have bitten him, before fleeing with the alcohol. "He is described as being in his mid 30s, with short, dark hair and a slight beard "Police would now like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information which could assist officers with their enquiries. Do you recognise him? Anyone who can help is asked to please call 101 quoting incident number 228 of July 8, 2023. Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
3. Investigation into reported sexual assaults in Sheffield shop
Police in Sheffield have released a CCTV still of a person they believe could hold important information about two reported sexual assaults. Launching a public appeal on Monday, July 17, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson: "At around 4.30pm on Saturday 24 June, it is reported that two women were sexually assaulted at a shop at Drakehouse Retail Park. "It is understood that a man entered the premises, behaving in an aggressive and inappropriate manner, before assaulting two women. The man was subsequently told to leave the store. "While the victims were not physically injured, both have been left significantly affected by the incident. "The suspect is believed to have been with another man and a child. "Officers have released this CCTV image and are asking anyone who recognises this individual to get in touch, as it’s thought he can help with ongoing enquiries." Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force online, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 149 of 27 June 2023. Access online services here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence. You can share information with them by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary. Appealing for the public's help in a release announced on July 12, 2023, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that on May 13, 2023 at around 6:30pm, two men broke into a property in the Tinsley area of the city, later fleeing the scene after being disturbed by the occupant. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. "Do you recognise him?" Anyone who can help is asked to police pass information to police via their new online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 921 of May 13, 2023 when you get in touch. You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org