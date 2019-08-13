Farewell to Sheffield's heavy metal legend, Olga Marshall

Legendary landlady Olga Marshall at the Wapentake

Dubbed the 'Sheffield's Matriarch of Metal', Olga became a household name in the local rock music scene as she successfully turned The Wapentake or popularly known as 'the Wap' into a music hotspot in the 70s.

A hero to many, the mother of four had helped turn around the fortunes of struggling pubs by getting DJs to perform and focus more on the rocking clientele the pub attracted.

She ended up running two of the city's most enduring rock bars for nearly three decades, before retiring in 1996.

Prior to her retirement, one of the world's biggest rock bands, the city's own Def Leppard performed in a homecoming gig in her honour in 1995.

This was the band's first performance since playing an early show in 1979 at the bar, where Olga reportedly paid them £15.

Started her job as a barmaid in 1964 at the Buccaneer on Leopold Street, Olga became a landlady of the Wapentake in 1973.

In an interview with The Star seven years ago, Olga said: "We'd only got a jukebox, so I spoke to the management about getting a DJ in.

"I tracked down George Webster, who was playing at the Cannon Hall social club at Page Hall.

"The Buccaneer took more on our first night with George than it did on its average weekend,".

In its early days, the Wap had originally tried to cater for pensioners who came in for lunch as well as the night-time rockers.

Eventually rock won and the Wap went on to become one of the most legendary heavy metal venues in the country.

When it closed, it became the Casbah which is now defunct.

Olga has left behind her sons Garry, Andrew and Glen, and daughter Alison and eight grandchildren.

Her funeral will be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday, August 14 at 1.15pm and afterwards at The Phoenix, Ridgeway.

The family said only flowers are accepted and any donations will go to Dementia UK via John Heath and Sons.