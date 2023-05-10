Two properties have been ‘shut down’ by police over over concerns over anti-social behaviour and drugs on a Sheffield estate.

Police have shut down the houses, on the Carwood Estate, in Pitsmoor, between Carwood Road and Petre Street, after going to magistrates to get a court order.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said the properties had been the cause of numerous reports of drug activity and anti-social behaviour, and had been closed following partnership working between Sheffield Council and the force’s Burngreave neighbourhood team.

Police said in a statement on social media: “Both properties are part of the Carwood Estate between Carwood Road and Petre Street. Residents in the estate have reported numerous incidents of round the clock anti-social behaviour.

“Closure orders were applied for by Sheffield City council and South Yorkshire Police at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. Both orders were granted which restricts access to both properties to the registered tenant only, along with police and council employees.

“Any other persons found in the addresses will be prosecuted for breaching the closure order. Both orders will run for three months. Officers from the Burngreave neighbourhood team monitor both properties throughout this period.”

Notices have been placed in the windows of each of the houses to make clear the status of the properties, and to list the details of the court orders that have been put in place. They are the latest orders to be taken out on premises in the area as part of a series of measures against anti-social behaviour in the city.

