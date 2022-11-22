The incident took place on Carver Street at around 3.15am on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and South Yorkshire Police (SYP) have today (Tuesday, November 22) launched a public appeal following reports of an ‘unprovoked attack’.

A SYP spokesperson said: “It is reported that a 20-year-old man was walking along Carver Street in Sheffield when he was approached by an unknown man and punched in the face. The victim was left with fractures to his jaw, damage to his teeth and bruising to his face.

“Officers are asking for your help to identify the man in the CCTV images to assist with their enquiries.”

