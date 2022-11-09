It follows an alleged incident earlier this year which sparked a major police investigation, after it had been reported that a grave had been disturbed in a well known cemetery.

South Yorkshire Police have this morning confirmed that a 43-year-old man has been charged. Officers investigating the incident said in a statement: “Wayne Joselyn, formerly of Barnsley but now in HMP Doncaster, has been charged with interference with a grave under Section 25 of the Burial Act 1857, and also with outraging public decency.

“We were called to Carlton Cemetery in Barnsley at about 2.50pm on Monday May 2 following reports from a passer-by that a grave had possibly been disturbed. Working carefully with teams of experts it was determined nothing had been taken from the grave.”

A man has been charged with interfering with a South Yorkshire grave and outraging public decency. Picture shows police at Carlton Cemetery, Barnsley, in May this year. Picture: Matthew Lofthouse / SWNS