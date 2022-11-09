Carlton Cemetery Barnsley: Man charged with interfering with grave and outraging public decency
A man has been charged with interfering with a South Yorkshire grave and outraging public decency.
It follows an alleged incident earlier this year which sparked a major police investigation, after it had been reported that a grave had been disturbed in a well known cemetery.
South Yorkshire Police have this morning confirmed that a 43-year-old man has been charged. Officers investigating the incident said in a statement: “Wayne Joselyn, formerly of Barnsley but now in HMP Doncaster, has been charged with interference with a grave under Section 25 of the Burial Act 1857, and also with outraging public decency.
“We were called to Carlton Cemetery in Barnsley at about 2.50pm on Monday May 2 following reports from a passer-by that a grave had possibly been disturbed. Working carefully with teams of experts it was determined nothing had been taken from the grave.”
Joselyn has been remanded in custody and will appear before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 16.