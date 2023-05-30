News you can trust since 1887
9 shocking unsolved murders in Sheffield and South Yorkshire that continue to baffle detectives

A number of unsolved murders continue to baffle detectives in South Yorkshire. In some cases the killers have been free to roam the streets for years.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 30th May 2023, 09:17 BST

Here we take a look at nine cases for which nobody is yet behind bars. They include stabbings, a shooting and some brutal attacks.

One of the victims was just 13 when she was sexually assaulted, strangled and left naked at the foot of a manure heap in May 1964.

Another victim was 80 when she was found strangled in the kitchen of her home in the village of Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, on January 24, 2002.

One of the most recent cases is that of a 21-year-old who died after being stabbed in the chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Uperthorpe, on August 14, 2018.

Detectives have named a man they are keen to speak to but he has gone to ground.

All his friends, relatives and acquaintances have been served with harbouring notices by the police, meaning that if they are caught helping him to evade arrest they could be prosecuted.

A tiny piece of information could be just what the police need to crack a case – it could be the missing piece of the jigsaw they are looking for.

Anyone with information on any of the murders listed here should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

A number of murders committed in South Yorkshire remain unsolved

1. Unsolved murders

A number of murders committed in South Yorkshire remain unsolved Photo: National World

Doncaster grandmother, Nora Tait, 69, was found dead in her home in Stone Close Avenue in Hexthorpe, Doncaster on October 13, 2005 and is believed to have been killed the day before by a blunt force trauma.

2. Nora Tait - 2005

Doncaster grandmother, Nora Tait, 69, was found dead in her home in Stone Close Avenue in Hexthorpe, Doncaster on October 13, 2005 and is believed to have been killed the day before by a blunt force trauma. Photo: JPI Media

Vera Cooper, 80, was found strangled in the kitchen of her home in the village of Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, on January 24, 2002.

3. Vera Cooper - 2002

Vera Cooper, 80, was found strangled in the kitchen of her home in the village of Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, on January 24, 2002. Photo: JPI Media

Anne Dunwell, 13, was sexually assaulted, strangled and left naked at the foot of a manure heap in Maltby, Rotherham, on May 6, 1964.

4. Anne Dunwell - 1964

Anne Dunwell, 13, was sexually assaulted, strangled and left naked at the foot of a manure heap in Maltby, Rotherham, on May 6, 1964. Photo: JPI Media

