A £20,000 reward is still available for information leading police to the killers of a chef found dead in a Sheffield park.

Carlo Giannini was killed in 2022 but his killer remains at large

The reward is available via Crimestoppers in the hope that it may tempt people with valuable information to come forward.

Arrests have bene made over the fatal stabbing, but nobody has yet been charged.

The online Crimestoppers page advertising the reward says: "Carlo was a pizza chef who was originally from Italy and had moved to Sheffield. He was found dead in Manor Fields Park at around 5am on Thursday, May 12 (2022).

"A post-mortem concluded that Carlo had died of a stab wound.

"CCTV evidence suggests he walked into the park around 1.18am, although what happened afterwards continues to be a mystery.

Carlo Giannini's body was found in Manor Fields Park in Sheffield

"To support the investigation and encourage people who need to stay anonymous, Crimestoppers – which is independent of the police - is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives that leads to the conviction of those responsible."

Carlo lived on Craddock Road in Arbourthorne and worked as a pizza chef in Broomhill at the time of his death.

Carlo’s family have previously spoken of their devastation, urging anyone who might know something to come forward and help bring this killer to justice.

Speaking from their home in Italy, they said: "Carlo has a family whose heart has been broken and left with a piece of them missing.

"Carlo was a man full of life and with a lot of passion for his work. He loved his family, he loved life, he loved his friends. He believed and trusted people who showed him love and wanted to change his life with his work.

"Carlo deserves to rest in peace and, along with justice, this is the minimum we can give to him after his life was taken from him. Because no-one has the right to kill."