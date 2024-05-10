Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After six arrests, four knives examined in evidence and 60,000 hours of CCTV, the murder of Carlo Giannini remains unsolved.

Police have revealed how six suspects were questioned over the unsolved murder of a Sheffield man found stabbed to death two years ago.

It has been two years since Carlo Giannini, aged 34, was found dead in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, on the morning of May 12, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo Giannini was stabbed to death in Sheffield two years ago (May 12, 2024). His death remains unsolved.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhaustive efforts by police to find his killers were laid bare last month at his inquest, including how officers searched the entire park for evidence and reviewed 60,000 hours of CCTV.

But no footage was ever found that captured what happened, no one was ever charged with his murder, and the murder weapon is still unaccounted for.

However, as the anniversary of the death approaches, South Yorkshire Police has also revealed how five people were questioned on suspicion of murder. A sixth person was also interviewed on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman said: “A large scale investigation has taken place... We have interviewed six people in total. Five on suspicion of the murder and one on suspicion of assisting an offender. Additionally, we have reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo Giannini, 34, an Italian national, was found stabbed to death in Sheffield’s Manor Fields Park off City Road, on the morning of May 12, 2022.

It was also recently revealed how a sweep of Manor Fields Park in search of the murder weapon turned up four knives - but not one of them was the one officers were looking for.

Now, after two years, Carlo’s murder has been effectively moved to the ‘cold case’ team at South Yorkshire Police.

The inquest held on April 23, 2024, heard how the investigation will soon be passed from the active work of the Major Crime Unit to the ‘backburner’ Major Incident Review Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, DCI Hodgman said: “The investigation into the murder of Carlo Giannini is still open and enquiries are continuing. Trained officers continue to be in contact with Gianni’s family, and will continue to offer them support as we pursue all leads.”

At the inquest in April, Carlo’s mother and father, Rosalba Galluzo and Antimo Giannini, appeared over a live video link from Italy to hear the evidence and thanked detectives for their “excellent work”. A large framed photo of Carlo and flowers could be seen behind them, and the couple were often tearful throughout the hearing.

Speaking through an interpreter, Ms Galluzo told assistant coroner Katy Dickinson how despite how hard the evidence was to hear, they knew Carlo was a “good person.”

How did Carlo Giannini die?

The body of Italian national Carlo Giannini, 34, was discovered in Manor Fields Park on the morning of May 12, 2022. He was stabbed once in the chest and may have been dead up to four hours before he was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed he entered the park at 1.08am that morning, but his movements up until his death are unknown. No CCTV footage was ever discovered that captured the incident.

Police discovered Carlo had his passport on him when he died, but a family member later identified his body as well.

He suffered no blunt force injuries and there were no defensive wounds pointing to a fight or struggle. However, there was a further slash wound close to the fatal stab wound.

A post mortem revealed evidence that Carlo had cocaine in his system when he died. This did not contribute to his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police investigation also found Carlo may have had significant gambling debts with online bookies when he died.

A £20,000 reward for information that leads to Carlo’s killers being caught remains unclaimed as well.

Anyone with information that could help bring Carlo Giannini’s murderers is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of May 12, 2022.