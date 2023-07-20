Thieves broke through a historic Sheffield engineering factory’s gates before stealing cables in a raid which will cost the company £200,000.

But bosses at Roxspur Measurement Control Ltd believe the criminals who broke down the gates before driving a van into their site could be in for bad news – when they discover the items they have stolen are not valuable.

Thieves broke in at the same factory on Downgate Drive, near Carlisle Street, Brightside, two weeks ago, but bosses have now increased security to stop any repeat.

The latest incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday, said manager Andy Roberts, with police on the scene for two hours carrying out investigations. He said the first time, someone had got in through the perimeter fence. But this time, thieves cut through the gates to get a van inside.

Thieves broke through a historic Sheffield engineering factory’s gates before stealing cables. PIcture shows some of the damage caused

He said CCTV pictures had been passed to the police to use in their investigation.

Mr Roberts told The Star that the total cost to the business would be over £200,000, and he wants to warn other businesses in the area about what had happened to try to prevent them from having to suffering the same sort of crime.

He said: “We are a long-established Sheffield business who’s roots link back to Harry Brearley the founder of stainless steel.

“What they have taken may look like stainless steel cable – but inside it is just glass powder. It’s only of value is when it’s been made into thermocouples. It may look like heavy steel cable, but it’s not. It’s only of any value to thermocouple manufacturers.

“We will live to fight another day, but this could have put a smaller firm out of business.”

The firm’s 90 staff were unable to carry out manufacturing today despite the incident.

Mr Roberts said the cable had to be replaced before work to start again.

Roxspur supplies thermocouples to businesses all over the UK, providing materials to firms in industries including aerospace, steel fabrication and chemicals.

A thermocouple is a sensor for measuring temperature. Thermocouples are known for their versatility as temperature sensors therefore commonly used on a wide range of applications.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were called at around 8.10pm on Tuesday July 18 to reports of a burglary at a business premises on Downgate Drive, Sheffield. It was reported someone forced entry, causing damage, before stealing a quantity of cable.