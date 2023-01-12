This is the face of a man police want to speak to after a house near Sheffield was broken into by a gang of thieves who stole two cars.

South Yorkshire Police released the picture after the raid at Cannonthorpe Rise, Treeton, in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, January 3. The image shows a man, and distinctive detail on his coat.

Police hope members of the public may recognise the man and come forward with information about him and the burglary.

Police said in a statement: “At around 3.30am on Tuesday, January 3, it is reported three men entered a property on Cannonthorpe Rise, taking two sets of car keys. The vehicles were also stolen during the burglary. Enquiries are ongoing, but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

