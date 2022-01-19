Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, was closed last night because of the extent of flooding caused by a water leak.

Engineers were drafted in to carry out emergency repairs and while the leak is understood to have been stemmed, the road remains closed.

Sheffield Council described the incident as a ‘significant water leak which has flooded the road’.

Shepcote Lane, Tinsley, Sheffield, remains closed this morning following a major water leak

Diversions were put in place to keep traffic away from the water.