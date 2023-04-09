News you can trust since 1887
Callow Drive murder: Shocked residents say Sheffield is like "the Bronx"

Sheffield residents shocked and concerned at the murder of a man in a gun attack this morning say the city is now “like the Bronx”.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST

A number of people used South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page to raise their concerns about the city’s crime rate after a man in his 20s was gunned down on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, at around 1.30am.

Police have flooded the city estate with officers in response to the shooting as detectives try to piece together exactly what happened, who was involved and why.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, leading the police probe, acknowledged that incidents such as this “understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities”.

A man was shot dead on the Gleadless Valley estate this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)A man was shot dead on the Gleadless Valley estate this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)
A man was shot dead on the Gleadless Valley estate this morning (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

In response to police chiefs urging people with information to come forward, worried locals have spoken of their concerns.

Karen Shimwell posted: “It's like living in the Bronx lately in Sheffield. Something needs to be done and fast!”

Kelly Wharmsby added: “Omg what is this crazy world we live in. Getting like USA!”

Marianne Maiden agreed and said: “Just like America now! Harsher sentencing needs to happen. Thoughts are with the poor man’s family.”

Michelle Wilcock said: “It’s worrying that shootings keep happening. We are turning into America. Where are the guns coming from? RIP.”

Lynne Hammett posted: “What the hell is happening to Sheffield, it’s getting worse and worse.”

Lynn Mountford added: “Something needs to change and quick. Far too many people are getting shot or knifed resulting in deaths. It’s shocking. 20 years old, their poor parents having to receive this horrible news.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 74 of April 9.