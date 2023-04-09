News you can trust since 1887
Callow Drive murder: Man in 20s shot dead on Sheffield's Gleadless Valley estate

A man was shot dead on a Sheffield estate in an early morning gun attack, detectives have revealed today.

By Claire Lewis and Alastair Ulke
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

South Yorkshire Police said the man in his 20s was gunned down on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, at around 1.30am.

There is an increased police presence on the estate today while investigations are carried out.

A large police cordon is in place, with two blocks of flats sealed off and CSI officers there.

A man in his 20s was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, SheffieldA man in his 20s was shot dead on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to Callow Drive shortly after 1.30am, following reports that a man had been shot.

“Upon arrival, a man in his 20s was found with serious gunshot injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. While formal identification is yet to take place, his family has been notified.

“A forensic post mortem examination will take place in due course.”

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge added: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities, and we’ve had a number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened.

“In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward.

“You can submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers, or directly to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), as well as by calling 101 or speaking to an officer locally.”

If anyone has any information about the incident that they wish to share, submit it directly to the investigation team here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K03-PO1

You can also call the force on 101 quoting incident number 74 of April 9, 2023. I

Anyone with CCTV or video doorbell footage, should email it to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org