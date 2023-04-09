The police response on Callow Drive in Gleadless today following a fatal shooting is one of the biggest Sheffield has seen for some time.
1. Crime scene investigators exit the cordon
Among the two dozen officers at Callow Drive today include crime scene investigators in white forensic suits, police dogs and detectives. Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Police cordon
A huge police cordon is in place that encircles both the Newfield and the Portfield buildings, and stretches across the surrounding Callow Drive area. Photo: Alastair Ulke
3. Residents unable to leave
Residents from floors one through three of the Newfield building are reportedly not allowed to come and go during the investigation, and dozens of cars are stuck inside the cordon. Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Huge number of police vehicles
More than a dozen police vehicles are on the scene. The shooting has prompted one of the largest police responses seen in Sheffield for some time. Photo: Alastair Ulke