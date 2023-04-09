News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
Dozens of police officers are on scene at Callow Drive in Gleadless, Sheffield, after a man was shot dead at around 1.30am last night (April 9).Dozens of police officers are on scene at Callow Drive in Gleadless, Sheffield, after a man was shot dead at around 1.30am last night (April 9).
Dozens of police officers are on scene at Callow Drive in Gleadless, Sheffield, after a man was shot dead at around 1.30am last night (April 9).

Callow Drive murder: Photos show scale of police response at scene of fatal Sheffield shooting

The police response on Callow Drive in Gleadless today following a fatal shooting is one of the biggest Sheffield has seen for some time.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 9th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

Here are all the photos The Star as from the scene of this ongoing murder investigation surrounding the death of a man in his 20s in the Newfield Building at 1.30am last night (April 9).

Among the two dozen officers at Callow Drive today include crime scene investigators in white forensic suits, police dogs and detectives.

1. Crime scene investigators exit the cordon

Among the two dozen officers at Callow Drive today include crime scene investigators in white forensic suits, police dogs and detectives. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
A huge police cordon is in place that encircles both the Newfield and the Portfield buildings, and stretches across the surrounding Callow Drive area.

2. Police cordon

A huge police cordon is in place that encircles both the Newfield and the Portfield buildings, and stretches across the surrounding Callow Drive area. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Residents from floors one through three of the Newfield building are reportedly not allowed to come and go during the investigation, and dozens of cars are stuck inside the cordon.

3. Residents unable to leave

Residents from floors one through three of the Newfield building are reportedly not allowed to come and go during the investigation, and dozens of cars are stuck inside the cordon. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
More than a dozen police vehicles are on the scene. The shooting has prompted one of the largest police responses seen in Sheffield for some time.

4. Huge number of police vehicles

More than a dozen police vehicles are on the scene. The shooting has prompted one of the largest police responses seen in Sheffield for some time. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2