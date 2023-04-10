The gunman responsible for shooting dead a young man on a Sheffield estate is still roaming the streets today.

Detectives investigating the murder on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, are yet to make any announcements over arrests made as part of the police probe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medics battled to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

CSI officers on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, after a man was shot dead yesterday (Photo: Alastair Ulke)

Police have warned local residents to expect an increased police presence over the coming days as they piece together exactly what happened and work to establish who was involved and why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield residents are calling for harsher penalties and deterrents in a bid to drive down violent crime in the city.

Posting on South Yorkshire Police's Facebook page, Deborah Jones said: “While the punishment doesn't fit the crime this will keep happening. Life should mean life.”

Jean Boynton added: “The punishment never fits the crime now. The criminals fear nothing. Throw the keys away when they’re caught.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marianne Maiden posted: “Harsher sentencing needs to happen.”

Maxine Hale agreed and posted: “Tougher sentences needed immediately! You found with a gun or knife, instant prison. I don't care how full prisons are, put four in a cell just get them off the streets!”

Paul Cantrell added: “Our system is too soft on crime and punishment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Clamp said: “If you take a life you should lose your life, why should we keep them.”

Kevin Wood said: “The prison system has been too soft for too long! A whole life sentence isn't a good enough deterrent to criminals who want to 'play' gangsters.”

You can submit information directly to the investigation team using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) here – https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K03-PO1