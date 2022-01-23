Callom Taylor: Sheffield teenager charged with attempted murder and nine other offences
A Sheffield teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing.
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 1:07 pm
Callom Taylor, aged 19, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday with a total of 10 offences.
He is facing one count of attempted murder, three counts of assault, one count of robbery, one count of possession of an offensive weapon, three counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Taylor was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.