In the early hours of Thursday morning (April 7), police discovered an unconscious man in Grimesthorpe Road, in the Burngreave area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and the area was cordoned off by the police.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were deployed to the Grimesthorpe Road area in Sheffield this morning following a murder. Officers at the junction with Botham Street

This came in less than two weeks after 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash on nearby Burngreave Road, and his killer remains at large.

Burngreave Labour councillor Mark Jones who spoke of his 'shock' over the first murder, has now condemned the second murder that has rocked the community.

He said: "We are disappointed that another person has taken a decision to kill somebody else and people really need to stop treating human lives so cheaply.

"There is no reason, no excuse and no rationale for this behavior. We are sorry to see yet more lives lost and those behind these acts are not doing anybody any favours and they are not helping the community. They are not welcome in Burngreave.

Police officers were deployed to the Grimesthorpe Road area in Sheffield this morning following a murder. Officers at the junction with Botham Street

"We hope the police will make progress on this and whoever is responsible needs to hand themselves in to the police. They need to stop this cycle of violence and it needs to end now."

He said the local councillors will continue to support the children and will continue to try and stop those participating in these 'stupid actions' from 'corrupting the youths'

‘Children pay the price for this’

Coun Jones added: "The children are the ones who pay the price for this and far too often, the violence that happens in burngreave is from elsewhere in the city and it plays out on our streets. It's not always the case but often it is.

"There is no justification for any of this and those who are engaged in these activities just need to stop. They are murderers and they are not part of the community."

He also vows to continue protecting the children and stresses that Burngreave is 'a great place' where the residents 'look out for each other.'

He added: "It's a strong community of good people and it's a shame that some people choose to disrespect them."

A large cordon was in place around the Grimesthorpe Road area on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, senior investigating officer, said: “This incident will understandably cause shock and concern in the local community, and I want to reassure local residents that we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to piece together the circumstances of what has happened.

“In the meantime, we have increased patrols in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to support you and help you feel safe."

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings also described the latest murder in the city as ‘shocking’ and added that violent deaths remain a rare crime but still a source of great concern.