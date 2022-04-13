31-year-old Sheffield dad, Richard Dentith, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave at 2.52am on Thursday, April 7.

A post-mortem examination carried out concluded that he died of a single stab wound.

Police officers arrested a 16-year-old boy from Sheffield on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday (Tuesday, April 12).

Murdered Sheffield man Richard Dentith has been described by his friends and family as a 'loving and caring father'

The boy remains in police custody, bringing the total number of arrests to five.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "We are continuing to delve deeper into the circumstances that led to Richard’s death.

“My team of detectives are continuing to piece together information and continue to ask that anyone with any dash-cam, CCTV, or footage that can assist with enquiries comes forward and speaks to us.

“If you are uncomfortable speaking to us directly, you can tell Crimestoppers what you know and you will remain completely anonymous."

On Sunday, April 10, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

One man, aged 49, who was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after Richard’s death on Thursday, April 7, has been bailed as enquiries continue.

Two further men aged 33 and 58, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, April 8 have now been released without charge.

Following his death, Richard’s parents paid tribute to their son, who they described as a ‘kind and loving father’.

They said: “Ricky had three main loves in his life; his gorgeous young son, Manchester United FC and cooking delicious food. He was a caring and loving father, skilled sportsman and a talented chef.”

"Ricky had a cheeky sense of humour and always enjoyed banter with friends and family.

“He had a very kind heart, especially when it came to children and people needing help. However, Ricky suffered from mental health problems and, sadly, his life - which started out with such promise - became increasingly chaotic and anxiety-driven.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 112 of April 7.

Dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line. You can also pass information directly to the incident room using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K03-PO1