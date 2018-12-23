Burglars ransacked home of 76-year-old Sheffield woman while she slept

Burglars took sentimental jewellery and electricals as they ransacked a pensioner’s Sheffield home while she slept.

Police said thieves broke into a property in Greenland View, Darnall, at some point between 1.30am and 10.45am on Saturday, December 22 while its owner – a 76-year-old woman – was asleep.

Greenland View, Darnall. Picture: Google.

Numerous items were taken during the burglary, including a Dyson hairdryer, Gtech and Dyson vacuum cleaners, two purses, a Bosch coffee machine, and a quantity of cash.

Several distinctive items of jewellery were also taken, including a gold-plated watch with silver markings, a gold bracelet with numerous charms on it, including a horse and a wishing well, a gold eternity ring with ruby and diamond stones across the band, and an engagement ring with a larger diamond in the middle with smaller diamonds either side.

Some of the items hold sentimental value and police said the burglary had caused g’reat distress to the victim’.

Anyone with any information or who has been offered any of the items should call police on 101, quoting incident number 401 of December 22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.