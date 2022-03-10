Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 7 how Ibrahim Mahmood, aged 22, of Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, was spotted by police on his street traveling in a BMW car in excess of the 30mph speed limit towards Deerlands Avenue before returning to Wordsworth Avenue.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said: “They activated sirens and lights and the BMW increased speed to Southey Green Road to 60mph in a 30mph speed limit.”

Ms Hollis added that Mahmood overtook a number of vehicles and he continued driving at the same speed over traffic calming ramps.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a banned dangerous driver was tracked down by a police dog called Reggie after he fled on foot from his vehicle following a high-speed police pursuit.

Mahmood went through three sets of red traffic lights near Elm Lane and Barnsley Road, at the Hatfield House Lane and Sicey Avenue junction, and after he drove on Bellhouse Road to Shiregreen Lane, according to Ms Hollis.

The vehicle stopped at Concord Sports Centre, off Shiregreen Lane, Shiregreen, where the defendant fled on foot but his coat was found and he was tracked down to undergrowth on Standon Crescent by a police dog called Reggie.

Ms Hollis said: “The dog found an area of undergrowth on Standon Crescent and the dog indicated he was there and he was told to come out or the dog would be sent in and at that point he surrendered to the officer.”

Mahmood told police he had been driving his wife to the hospital and that he had panicked because he felt the car behind him had been driving too closely to his vehicle.

But the defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and to driving while disqualified after the incident on April 6, 2021.

Amy Earnshaw, defending, conceded Mahmood had put his female passenger and other road-users in danger.

Recorder Gurdial Singh who recognised there is a realistic prospect for Mahmood’s rehabilitation sentenced him to 12 months of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.