4. Matthew Turton - 'He did not really know what he was doing'

Matthew Turton, 42, of Barrie Road, Southey Green ,was caught on Abbeyfield Road, Burngreave, with £500 worth of Class-A drugs and a burner phone. In court, he was labelled 'naïve' by prosecutor Mr Neil Coxon, who told the judge: “Police spoke with the defendant and he volunteered to them he had not been doing this for long and he did not really know what he was doing.” He was spared jail.

Photo: Chris Etchells