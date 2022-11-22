From the burglar who forgot his dirty laundry to the burglar who stared straight into a CCTV camera, these Sheffield criminals were caught for bungling the job.
Often, details of how offenders were brought to justice only come out on their day in court – and, sometimes, this reveals how they were caught for making one stupid mistake.
Below is a gallery of criminals who ended up in custody for making inexplicable choices while carrying out their offences.
1. Sheffield criminals who were caught because of bungling or unbelievable choices
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Anthony Parry - 'It must have been my lookalike'
Anthony Parry, aged 39, of Bankwood Road, Gleadless Valley, was jailed for seven years in September for a shocking robbery in October 2019 where he and two accomplices held an elderly newsagent worker at knifepoint. Then earlier this year, for another offence committed before he was jailed, Parry was prosecuted for a separate burglary where he was spotted breaking into a building site. The distinctive burglar told cops: "I must have a lookalike."
Photo: SYP
3. Mohammed Hussain - Couldn't remember if he had just come from Amsterdam or Frankfurt
'Forgetful' Mohammed Hussain, 30, of Uttley Drive, was stopped by border offices at a port in Dover. When questioned, he went back and forth on his story of whether he had just come from Amsterdam or Frankfurt. The suspicious officers then found 16 kilos worth of Class-A drugs taped inside the doors of a car. He was jailed for 11 years.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Matthew Turton - 'He did not really know what he was doing'
Matthew Turton, 42, of Barrie Road, Southey Green ,was caught on Abbeyfield Road, Burngreave, with £500 worth of Class-A drugs and a burner phone. In court, he was labelled 'naïve' by prosecutor Mr Neil Coxon, who told the judge: “Police spoke with the defendant and he volunteered to them he had not been doing this for long and he did not really know what he was doing.” He was spared jail.
Photo: Chris Etchells