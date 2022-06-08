Mark Wayne Evans, aged 34, of Fletcher House, near Rotherham town centre, and Robert George Evans, aged 37, of Thompson Close, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, both appeared before Sheffield magistrates today, after having been charged with historic sex offiences, which date back to more than 10 years ago.

The two men both appeared together in the dock in the courtroom this afternoon, just before 5pm.

Both the defendants have been charged with allegations that they sexually abused three girls. The charges are historic accusations dating back to between 2006 and 2009. The three victims of the alleged crimes cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two brothers have appeared in court today charged with the historic sexual abuse of three Rotherham girls. PIctured is Sheffield Magistrates Court (PIcture: Google)

Both of the men appeared before district judge Tim Spruce, speaking to confirm their names, their dates of birth and their addresses, Robert Evans wearing a navy blue hooded top, and Mark Evans wearing a plain, round necked jumper.

Mark Evans and Robert Evans

Mark Evans has been charged with three counts of rape, and three counts of sexual assault. Robert Evans has been charged with three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assaults.

District judge Mr Spruce said that the nature of the allegations meant that the two men’s case would have to be heard at crown court, and he told the defendents that the case would next be heard at Sheffield Crown Court, on July 6, where each would be able to enter a plea before a crown court judge.