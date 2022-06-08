The RAC is now calling for Government intervention after figures from data firm Experian Catalyst showed the price of a litre of petrol jumped from 172.1p on May 27 to a record 177.9p on Sunday, June 5.

In Sheffield today (June 8), the situation is better than much of the country.

Analysis of the latest forecourt prices in the city by The Star showed more than half were selling petrol for less than the UK average.

File photo.

Meanwhile, the current most expensive forecourt in the city – Esso on Prince of Wales Road – is selling unleaded for 187.9p, and also have diesel on for 194.4p.

It means filling a typical 55-litre family car with unleaded has become £3 more expensive over the course of the previous week.

To help you out, we’ve listed all the currently active petrol stations in Sheffield below from cheapest to most expensive.

It comes after the previous record for petrol prices was broken on May 19, when it reached 167.6p.

Before that, the previous record price for petrol of 167.3p per litre was set on March 22, the day before a 5p cut in fuel duty was implemented by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Sheffield haulage company Hallam Freight Ltd has 50 vehicles in its fleet. Director David Timpson told BBC 5Live today:

“It’s looking a little bleak, actually,” he said.

“Fuel just keeps going up and up and we don’t seem to be able to control it.

“We are passing a little bit of it onto customers but the customers are also struggling to pay the extra costs, and it’s quite bleak.

“We can only put the prices up so much until the customers won’t be able to afford to pay the transport costs to move the goods.

“I have been in this industry for 32 years and I’ve never seen anything like it.

“The problem is quite solvable – the Government has to give some of the duty back. Currently with the VAT they’re getting 19p a litre in tax and VAT out of a £2 a litre product, and it’s just not fair for the working population or the businesses.”

The spiraling costs have been labeled “frightening” by the RAC’s fuel spokesperson Simon Williams.

He said: “A litre of unleaded is now a frightening 177.88p, while diesel is 185p, an increase of 2p already this month. With oil above $120 a barrel and sterling still at $1.2, worse is still to come.

“Sadly, we expect to see the average price of petrol break through the 180p mark this week, with diesel moving further towards 190p. More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut. As it is, drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help.

“This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32m car drivers as well as countless businesses.”

Meanwhile, the AA fuel price spokesperson, Luke Bosdet, said: “Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break. Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the jubilee extended bank holiday.

“The forces behind the surge have been oil jumping back above $120 a barrel for the first time since late March, combined with petrol commodity prices being boosted by summer motoring demand.”

Where can I find the cheapest unleaded petrol in Sheffield?

Costco – 165.9p

Morrisons Ecclesfield – 169.9p

Morrisons Meadowhead – 170.7p

Morrisons Catcliffe – 170.7p

Sainsburys Archer Road – 170.9p

Sainsburys Wadsley Bridge – 170.9p

Sainsburys The Moor – 170.9p

Co-Op Birley Moor Road – 170.9p

Asda Handsworth – 172.9p

Morrisons Hillsborough – 172.9p

Low Prices Always – 173.8p

Asda Manor Top – 174.7p

Esso East Bank Road – 175.9p

Harvest Energy Bradfield Road – 176.9p

Total Dronfield – 176.9p

BP Retford Road – 176.9p

Jet Northfield Road – 177.9p

Where can I find the cheapest diesel in Sheffield?

Costco – 174.9p

Sainsburys Wadsley Bridge – 179.9p

Sainsburys The Moor – 179.9p

Co-Op Birley Moor Road – 179.9p

Morrisons Ecclesfield – 179.9p

Sainsburys Archer Road – 180.2p

Morrisons Meadowhead – 180.7p

Morrisons Catcliffe – 180.7p

Asda Manor Top – 181.7p

Asda Handsworth – 181.7p

Harvest Energy Bradfield Road – 181.9p

Morrisons Hillsborough – 182.9p

Tesco Abbeydale Road – 182.9p

BP Bramall Lane – 185.9p

Shell Ecclesall Road – 185.9p

Esso East Bank Road – 185.9p