Burglars have broken into a popular Sheffield pub overnight and stolen a safe, leaving the team there ‘devastated’.

The thieves smashed a window to get into The Brothers Arms on Well Road, Heeley, at some point between 1am and 8am today, Sunday, April 2. The pub has been forced to close today as a result, with Crime Scene Investigation officers at the site this morning, but staff hope to be able to reopen as normal tomorrow, Monday, April 3.

Chris Simpson, the pub’s general manager, told The Star how the burglars had taken a safe and a laptop, causing great damage as they threw the heavy safe down the stairs before hauling it out of the building. Thankfully there was little damage to the main public area, other than to the window which was smashed. They also ripped off the alarm system during the break-in.

Mr Simpson told how, bizarrely, a number of superhero-themed children’s toys had been found in the cellar this morning, leading staff to believe whoever did it may have had children with them at the time. Several black bin bags containing residential waste were also dumped outside the pub, presumably by the same people who broke in.

A CSI police van outside The Brothers Arms pub on Well Road in Heeley, Sheffield, today, after burglars smashed their way in and stole a safe and a laptop

Mr Simpson said: “The safe’s been levered loose and they’ve pushed it downstairs, smashing up the landing. It seems very opportunistic as they tried a few doors before getting in through the window. I feel pretty exasperated.

Children’s toys left in the cellar and rubbish found dumped outside pub following burglary

"It’s hard to judge whether or not they’ve scouted us out, or whether they knew us, but they tried another room so it doesn’t look like they knew where the safe was before they broke in. The children’s toys definitely weren’t there last night. It’s almost like whoever did it had kids with them and told them to play in the cellar until they finished burgling us. It’s so bizarre.”

A fellow staff member said he had worked there for more than seven years and nothing like this had ever happened before.

A smashed window at The Brothers Arms on Well Road in Heeley, Sheffield, after burglars broke into the popular pub and stole a safe and a laptop

In a message posted on Facebook this morning, the pub said: “We're pretty devastated but hope to be back open again very soon. If anyone has any information they think could be useful, please drop us a message.”

The Brothers Arms used to be called Ye Olde Shakespeare Inn, with the old name still embossed in the building’s plasterwork. It was renamed when it was taken over by members of Sheffield's Everly Pregnant Band, famous for their comic versions of hit songs, including Oyl Int Road, an ode to Sheffield’s famous Hole in the Road subway, sung to the tune of The Whole of the Moon, and Chip Pan, to the tune of Sex on Fire, for which they teamed up with firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

The Brothers Arms, which has great views over the city from its beer garden, has built a reputation for live music and its wide range of beers. In March 2022, it was named CAMRA Sheffield & District’s pub of the month.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact the force online.