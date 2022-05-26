The CCTV images have been released by British Transport Police (BTP) today (Thursday, May 26), as the investigation into the sexual assault continues.

A BTP spokesperson said: “At around 12.30pm on Monday, April 18, a man sexually assaulted a woman for a prolonged period of time on a train between Stockport and Sheffield.

Officers believe the man pictured in these CCTV images may have information which could help with their investigation into a sex assault on a train between Stockport and Sheffield

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV images, or who has any information which may help officers with their investigation, is asked to please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2200038110.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you recognise this man?