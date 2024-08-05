First it was £10,000 for blocking the road with cars, then it was £11,000 over the toilets - now a Sheffield car repair shop has been fined for failing fire safety checks.

Brightside Motors Ltd, in Holywell Road, was told to pay £4,000 at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on July 31 after it failed a fire safety inspection.

These were the facilities inside Brightside Motors Ltd, in Holywell Road, Sheffield, that cost the company £10,000 in fines by the Health and Safety Executive. | HSE, Google Maps

Officers paid a visit after a blaze at the garage in April 2023. An enforcement notice was put in place after it was found the business had not been complying with a previously agreed fire safety plan.

Directors were told to get a plan in place - but had nothing to show for it when inspectors next came calling.

Brightside Motors, in Holywell Road, Sheffield, has now been fined a total of £28,000 in 2024 for failures over health and safety. | Google Maps

The court ordered they pay a fine of £2,500, prosecution costs of £569 and pay a victim’s surcharge of £1,000, totalling £4,069 each.

The case on July 31 was proved in absence as no representatives from Brightside Motors attended the hearing.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Andy Strelczenie, said: “Fire Safety is a core function of the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, our aim is always to work with businesses to ensure they can keep people safe, but it needs to be a two-way process.

“In this case, we have had little to no engagement from the company involved, despite multiple requests to improve and share information with us. This has ultimately resulted in this fine being issued.”

It is the third time this year Brightside Motors has been fined thousands of pounds over standards.

In January, the company was ordered to pay £10,000 with £2,765 in costs after it “left vehicles on the highway in a state of disrepair and/or causing an obstruction.”

In February, Brightside was fined £11,000 after the Health & Safety Executive shared photos of the garage’s rancid toilets.

These were the facilities inside Brightside Motors Ltd, in Holywell Road, Sheffield, that cost the repair shop £10,000 fines by the Health and Safety Executive. | HSE

The firm was prosecuted for “failing to fulfill a basic requirement and provide clean and suitable welfare facilities for its staff."

Two images released by the HSE show a filthy toilet next to an overflowing bin, paper strewn on the floor, floors and walls thick with grime and a bucket of a nondescript red substance.

The garage was put on notice, but when inspectors returned they found the company had done nothing to address the issues.

It means on three separate occasions - over cars left in the road, toilets and fire safety - Brightside has been ordered to resolve a health and safety issue and failed. to do so.

In total, Brightside has now been ordered to pay £28,126 in 2024.