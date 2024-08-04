Photos of faces have appeared on a road signs across the city, with no apparent clue as to who has put them there or why.

Sheffield Council has no explanation for the pictures either, when asked if its officials knew anything about the phenomenon. We have put together a number of the pictures below.

Some of the pictures are of clearly identifiable celebrities. But some do not appear to be familiar faces.

The locations of the pictures appear mainly to be on major road direction signs.

One motorists, who asked not to be named, said: “Some of these pictures are pretty high up. I can’t image they are easy to fix in place. I have no idea what these are all about.”

Locations where they have been spotted include areas close to Hunter’s Bar, Batemoor, Norton, and Meadowhead.

Sheffield City Council’s Highway Network Management said they were are not aware of any complaints being made about the pictures

They added: “If a resident or driver in the city wish to raise their concerns, they can do so by contacting Amey through their website.”

See the pictures of the mystery signs in the gallery below

1 . Hunters Bar This picture of the celebrity chef appeared on the sign near the Hunter's Bar roundabout | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . Batemoor This picture of the Chuckle Brothers has appeared on a roundabout near Batemoor | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

3 . Meadowhead This picture of Father Dougal, from the sitcom Father Ted, has appeared at Meadowhead close to a roundabout | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

4 . Greenhill This picture of Haley of the Coronotation Street character Hayley Cropper has appeared on a roadside in Greenhill | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales