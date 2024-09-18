Brierley Road robbery, Grimethorpe: Masked knifeman in terrifying robbery at Barnsley shop
He went into the store wearing a balaclava, before fleeing the scene with cash that he took from the till.
South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene and are now carrying out investigations into the incident in the hope of tracing the robber.
Today, the force has released a picture taken from CCTV cameras of a man who they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened in Grimethorpe, Barnsley.
Officers said in a statement: “It is reported that on Friday, June 21 at 4.20pm, a man wearing a balaclava and carrying a knife entered a shop in Brierley Road.
“The man took a quantity of cash from the till and then fled the scene in the direction of Acorn Way.
“An investigation was launched into the reported robbery and various enquiries have been undertaken by our officers.
“Officers are now keen to identify the man in this CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with enquiries.”
The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 20, of a small build, with short brown hair that is shaved at the sides.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police online by logging onto https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
You can also call police on 101.
Officers ask anyone getting in touch to quote incident number 773 of June 21, 2024, in any communication
Alternatively, if you want to report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact the organisation on their website.