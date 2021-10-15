BREAKING NEWS: MP David Amess stabbed to death - murder suspect arrested as tributes pour in
MP David Amess has been stabbed to death in his consituency today, with a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
Man arrested after MP stabbed in his surgery
Sheffield politicians’ tributes and warning over dehumanising language
More Sheffield politicians have spoken following the death of MP David Amess.
Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said: “David Amess was a kind, thoughtful, funny and decent man. A true public servant.
“All my thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him at this terrible time.
Politicians from Sheffield Council have also shared their views.
Coun Joe Otten, Liberal Democrat representative for Dore and Totley, said: “Absolutely awful news of another MP being stabbed. It should remind all of us in politics not to dehumanise each other in the language that we use, and how precious it is that our disputes are settled peacefully at the ballot box.”
Coun Douglas Johnson, Green Party leader and executive member, tweeted: “First Jo Cox and now David Amess. It doesn’t matter about political party: this should not happen.”
We can’t have total protection, says Sheffield MP
Long serving Sheffield MP Clive Betts says it is impossible to give MPs complete protection.
Mr Betts said he had known Mr Amess since he first became MP for Sheffield Attercliffe in 1992 and was shocked by his death.
He said: “We have had very different political views but he was always a friendly and approachable person, and I worked with him on many occasions.
“He was very likeable, and was very strong on the issue of animal welfare.
“The attack is a matter of great concern. But one of the great strengths of our political system is that an MP is there for everyone in their constituency, about personal matters or policy matters. You can’t close down MPs and give them 100 per cent protection.
“We are not just there for people who voted for us, we’re there for everyone.
“You can look at how MPs get help more quickly, there have been reviews before.
“Short of locking ourselves away and doing everything by video call you can’t have total protection. And MPs need to get out and know their constituencies.”
‘Politicians will have to change the way they work in future'
British politicians will have to change the way they work in future to better protect their own safety, following the death of MP Sir David Amess, it is claimed.
Dan Norris, the former MP for Wansdyke, told the PA news agency: “I had experiences of violence as a member of Parliament, it’s a modern part of the job for some of us. But too many politicians have now been attacked or killed.
“Politicians are often reluctant to make changes that will make them safer because they want to be available to the public, unfortunately that makes them vulnerable. I think it will have to happen now or more instances like this will occur.”
He added: “This was just a man doing his job. And his family and friends will have to bear the scars of what happened to him.”
‘Attack on foundations of our democracy'
Sheffield City Region mayor and Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis has described the death of David Amess MP, as ‘attack on foundations of our democracy'.
He said: “ An attack of this kind is an attack on the very foundations of our democracy. A truly dark day. My thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, staff and constituents.”
Meanwhile, Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton, added: “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear the tragic news about Sir David Amess.
“David was a truly lovely man who always had a friendly word for everyone he met. He was kind, considerate and will be enormously missed. My deepest condolences go to his family.”
Tributes after the Conservative MP Sir David Amess stabbed to death
Tributes have begun pouring in after the Conservative MP Sir David Amess was tragically stabbed to death at a meeting with constituents.
Conservative MP Sir David Amess, aged 69, was stabbed multiple times today at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Sir David, a father-of-five, who has been an MP since 1983, is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five years, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 as she attended a constituency surgery.
ealth Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.
“My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him.
“Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps tweeted: “Awful, tragic news about David.
“A dedicated, thoughtful man and a true Parliamentarian, who lost his life while serving the constituents who he worked relentlessly for throughout his career.”
Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.
A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.
“We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.
“We attended and found a man injured.
“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.”
Police said a 25 year-old man has been arrested and a knife was recovered.
Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and have asked witnesses with footage such as CCTV to come forward.
Witness Anthony Finch described seeing someone being taken out of the building and put into the back of a police car.
He told Sky News: “We arrived to do some work on the adjacent building… and at the point when I was crossing the road I saw an upset lady on the phone saying ‘you need to arrive quickly, he’s still in the building’.
“There were loads of armed police, overhead there was an air ambulance as well as a police helicopter. Obviously wondered what the hell was going on, you don’t often see armed police around the local area.
“I saw the suspect get put into a police van, get taken away and then they cordoned the whole road and pushed us all down the road.
“What we then heard was that it was David Amess.”
He told LBC: “It’s very odd and it’s very distressing, that’s for sure.”
Councillor John Lamb, who is at the scene, told the PA news agency: “He’s a family man, he’s got four daughters and a son.
“He’s always trying to help people and especially refugees he’s tried to help.
“He’s a very amicable person and he does stick by his guns, he says what he believes and he sticks by it.”
