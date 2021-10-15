Man arrested after MP David Amess stabbed at surgery today

Conservative MP Sir David Amess, agd 69, was attacked today at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

In a statement, Essex Police said officers arrived at the scene in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm and arrested a man.

A knife was also recovered from the area.

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times at a constituency surgery (pic: @LeeJordo1/PA Wire)

The statement said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, #LeighonSea shortly after 12.05pm today.

"Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.

"We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly."

David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West, who has reportedly been stabbed 'multiple times' during an event in his local constituency in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex (Photo by Richard TOWNSHEND / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP)

A spokesman for his office in Westminster said: "The incident has happened. I don't know what the incident is. We are still waiting."

Essex Police said anyone with information should contact the force quoting incident 445 of 15 October

Sheffield MPs have spoken of their shock and sent Sir David their best wishes.

Olivia Blake, Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, said: “I am horrified by the news about David Amess. My thoughts are with him, his staff, friends, and family.”