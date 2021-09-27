Boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car on South Yorkshire road

South Yorkshire Police were called at 8 am on Monday, September 27, after reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Canklow Road, Rotherham.

Officers attended the scene, and the pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Canklow Road in Rotherham.

“The driver of the car was uninjured.

“The road was closed for around seven hours while officers carried out their investigations.”