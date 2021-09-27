Boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car on South Yorkshire road
A 13-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a car on a South Yorkshire road.
South Yorkshire Police were called at 8 am on Monday, September 27, after reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Canklow Road, Rotherham.
Officers attended the scene, and the pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 8 am on (Monday 27 September) following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Canklow Road, Rotherham.
“Officers attended the scene, and the pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The driver of the car was uninjured.
“The road was closed for around seven hours while officers carried out their investigations.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information that could help officers, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 149 of September 27.