Cundy Cross: Boy, 3, left injured and shaken after being hit by two off-road bikers on Trans Pennine Trail
Police are investigating following the incident, in which two off-road bikers collided with a three-year-old boy before fleeing the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident on the Trans Pennine Trail in Barnsley which is said to have left the young boy and his family 'extremely shaken'.
The incident is alleged to have taken place just after 2pm on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Launching a witness appeal today (Friday, September 1, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A three-year-old boy was walking with his parents near to Cundy Cross when two men riding on an off-road bike collided with the boy before fleeing the scene.
"The boy suffered minor injuries, a cut lip, and wounds to his back, but was extremely distressed, as well as his parents.
"We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the bike, or riders prior to, or following the incident to get in touch and assist us with our enquiries."
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling the force on 101, quoting incident number 487 of August 15, 2023.
Alternatively, you can also provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at: www.Crimestoppers-uk.org.