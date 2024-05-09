Why police plane was spotted over Sheffield estates and suburbs including Halfway, Intake and Crystal Peaks
Police sent in air support as officers pursued a car through the streets of Sheffield after its driver refused to stop for them on a major road last night.
The aircraft was sent to the scene to help South Yorkshire Police officers on the ground at just after 10.30pm, as they tried to pursue the vehicle, which officers believe to be linked to other allegedly stolen vehicles.
The pursuit through the streets started after police tried to stop the black Vauxhall Corsa on Prince of Wales Road, and ended with the car being abandoned, as its occupants tried to run away on foot.
Officers later arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of dangerous driving, in connection with the incident.
Sightings of the aircraft, and several police cars with blue flashing lights, were reported on social media across the South East of Sheffield last night, in areas including Halfway, Intake and near Crystal Peaks.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At 10.26pm last night (8 May), officers attempted to stop a black Vauxhall Corsa in the Prince of Wales Road area of Sheffield.
“It is reported that the Corsa was linked to other alleged stolen vehicles and when it failed to stop for officers, a short pursuit followed.
“The car was found abandoned after the occupants fled the scene and a 17-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.
“The Corsa has since been recovered by our officers and enquiries are ongoing.”
The National Police Air Service said in a statement: “At 22:34hrs on Wednesday 8th May 2024, a fixed wing aircraft from our NPAS East Midlands Airport base assisted South Yorkshire Police with a vehicle pursuit.”
The aircraft was in the air on the incident for around 15 minutes, they added.