A boy has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, following action by police in Sheffield.

Officers in Parson Cross say they arrested the 17-year-old youngster on Monday following an offence committed just a few days previously in the Grenoside area.

It was one of a number of arrests community officers have just announced. The Parson Cross officers, from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, say they also arrested three people in connection with alleged shoplifting offences. There were two men, aged 33 and 32, arrested and a 42-year-old woman. Two of them were remanded into custody the following day.

A spokesman said they were also working to clear the streets of vehicles that they think ‘create a risk to lawful road users’, with two seized so far in Parson Cross this year.

A boy aged 17 has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, following action by police in Sheffield. Picture shows police next to the cell door

