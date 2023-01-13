Three people have been arrested – including a boy of 16 – after a Sheffield police operation tackling drugs and anti-social behaviour which involved officers using drones.

One officer involved in the action was attacked by a suspect as they fled, with the fleeing man throwing a glass bottle at him during a chase on foot.

A boy, aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. A man, aged 24, was arrested and interviewed on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and immigration offences. A further man, aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assaulting an emergency services worker.

It was part of a major operation called Operation Steel which saw a number of officers and drones used on Wednesday to tackle ongoing issues with drug dealing and anti-social behaviour which had been reported in the area.

The Sheffield City Centre neighbourhood policing team ran high-visibility patrols and visited business owners and residents as part of the operation.

South Yorkshire Police Sergeant Andrew Rimmer said: “This is the first Operation Steel we've delivered this year and it's been fantastic to be out in force in the Wicker area alongside partners, showing the public that we are here and we are listening, and we are actively tackling issues that we know are concerning them.

“I want to reassure the public that our action in the Wicker area and city centre as a whole does not stop here. We have a range of positive, proactive work taking place across the city centre, day-in day-out, which sees our team work alongside our proactive teams and partners to carry out engagement and enforcement activity.

“As always, I would encourage anyone with concerns about crime in the city centre to report it via 101, our local City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. Information shared by the public is really important in helping us build up a full pictures of issues in the area, and assists our work in helping to bring those intent on committing crime to justice.”

Three people have been arrested – including a boy of 16 – after a Sheffield police operation against drugs and antisocial behaviour near The Wicker. File picture shows the Wicker arches. Picture: Google